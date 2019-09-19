Contrasting of Dominion Energy Inc. (DCUE) and Its Rivals

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:DCUE) is a company in the Diversified Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dominion Energy Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 70.84% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dominion Energy Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 2.57% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Dominion Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.74% 8.97% 2.89%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Dominion Energy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Inc. N/A 103 54.85 Industry Average 263.32M 4.59B 44.92

Dominion Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Dominion Energy Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.70 2.00 2.38

The rivals have a potential upside of 27.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dominion Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dominion Energy Inc. -0.68% -2.56% 0% 0% 0% -0.5% Industry Average 1.40% 5.61% 8.06% 15.17% 17.44% 19.89%

For the past year Dominion Energy Inc. has -0.50% weaker performance while Dominion Energy Inc.’s peers have 19.89% stronger performance.

Dividends

Dominion Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dominion Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.