Contrasting of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has 4.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.70 2.72 2.76

With consensus price target of $4.5, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a potential upside of 318.06%. The potential upside of the rivals is 69.46%. Given Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dolphin Entertainment Inc. 13.59% 11.43% -19.31% -26.88% -61.64% 51.95% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has stronger performance than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.35 and has 2.28 Quick Ratio. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dolphin Entertainment Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 7.42 shows that Dolphin Entertainment Inc. is 642.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s competitors are 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Dolphin Entertainment Inc. beats Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s rivals.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company also develops online kids clubs, as well as operates as a content producer of motion pictures. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent publicity, strategic communications and entertainment, and content marketing services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.