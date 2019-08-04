Contrasting of Dollar General Corporation (DG) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

As Discount Variety Stores businesses, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) and Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar General Corporation 125 1.32 N/A 6.06 22.13 Dollar Tree Inc. 103 1.00 N/A -6.24 0.00

Demonstrates Dollar General Corporation and Dollar Tree Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar General Corporation 0.00% 25% 10.6% Dollar Tree Inc. 0.00% -22% -9%

Volatility and Risk

Dollar General Corporation is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. In other hand, Dollar Tree Inc. has beta of 0.52 which is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dollar General Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. On the competitive side is, Dollar Tree Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Dollar General Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dollar Tree Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dollar General Corporation and Dollar Tree Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar General Corporation 0 2 12 2.86 Dollar Tree Inc. 0 4 9 2.69

Dollar General Corporation has a 1.25% upside potential and an average price target of $135.36. Competitively the consensus price target of Dollar Tree Inc. is $108.86, which is potential 12.38% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Dollar Tree Inc. is looking more favorable than Dollar General Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Dollar General Corporation shares and 97.7% of Dollar Tree Inc. shares. Dollar General Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 1.4% are Dollar Tree Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dollar General Corporation -3.69% -1.36% 8.24% 16.26% 36.56% 24% Dollar Tree Inc. -4.23% -7.58% -7.2% 5.95% 13.03% 12.66%

For the past year Dollar General Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Dollar Tree Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Dollar General Corporation beats Dollar Tree Inc.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products. It also provides seasonal products, including decorations, toys, batteries, small electronics, greeting cards, stationery products, prepaid phones and accessories, gardening supplies, hardware products, and automotive and home office supplies; and home products consisting of kitchen supplies, cookware, small appliances, light bulbs, storage containers, frames, candles, craft supplies and kitchen products, beds, and bath soft goods. In addition, the company offers apparel for infants, toddlers, girls, boys, women, and men, as well as socks, underwear, disposable diapers, shoes, and accessories. As of August 19, 2017, it operated 14,000 stores located in 44 states. The company was formerly known as J.L. Turner & Son, Inc. and changed its name to Dollar General Corporation in 1968. Dollar General Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates 6,650 stores under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home dÃ©cor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as comforters, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates 8,185 stores under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.