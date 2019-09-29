Contrasting of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc)

Both DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. (NASDAQ:de, Inc) are each other’s competitor in the Business Software & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocuSign Inc. 53 6.81 124.05M -1.20 0.00 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 41 0.44 42.74M 0.32 130.31

Demonstrates DocuSign Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DocuSign Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocuSign Inc. 233,747,880.16% -29.1% -12.9% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 103,286,611.89% 5% 2.7%

Liquidity

DocuSign Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. DocuSign Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DocuSign Inc. and Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DocuSign Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of DocuSign Inc. is $69.13, with potential upside of 14.00%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.2% of DocuSign Inc. shares and 98.61% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of DocuSign Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DocuSign Inc. -4.84% 2.11% -7.35% 4.76% 0.02% 29.04% Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. -3.24% -4.21% -14.73% -16.75% -21.3% -12.31%

For the past year DocuSign Inc. had bullish trend while Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DocuSign Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Bottomline Technologies (de) Inc.

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud based transaction products and services in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It serves large enterprises, sole proprietorships, small- to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company was 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The companyÂ’s products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions. It also provides financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement; cloud-based legal spend management solutions, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes; and cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time. In addition, the company offers payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive; and healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments. Further, it provides consulting, project implementation, and training services; and sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves clients in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.