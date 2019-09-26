Contrasting of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Both Document Security Systems Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Document Security Systems Inc. 1 0.59 N/A 0.09 5.22 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 11 1.77 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Document Security Systems Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Document Security Systems Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Document Security Systems Inc. 0.00% 18.8% 9.3% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

Document Security Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emerald Expositions Events Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Document Security Systems Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Document Security Systems Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Document Security Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 18.27% and its consensus target price is $11.65.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Document Security Systems Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 0%. Document Security Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.1%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Document Security Systems Inc. 1.83% -10.32% -63.9% -56.89% -70% -39.39% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -2.11% -4.48% -23.64% -24.07% -44.65% -13.61%

For the past year Document Security Systems Inc. was more bearish than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Document Security Systems Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Document Security Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging worldwide. The companyÂ’s DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries; and offers secure and commercial printing services for end-user customers, as well as technical support for its technology licensees. It also provides security paper, vital records, prescription papers, birth certificates, receipts, manuals, identification materials, entertainment tickets, secure coupons, parts tracking forms, brochures, direct mailing pieces, catalogs, business cards, etc. Its DSS Plastics Group segment manufactures laminated and surface printed cards, including magnetic stripes, bar codes, holograms, signature panels, invisible ink, micro fine printing, guilloche patterns, biometric, radio frequency identification, and watermarks for printed plastic documents, such as ID cards, event badges, and driverÂ’s licenses. The companyÂ’s DSS Digital Group segment provides data center centric solutions to businesses and governments through the cloud. It also develops an iPhone based application that integrates its traditional optical deterrent technologies into proprietary digital data security based solutions for brand protection and product diversion prevention. Its DSS Technology Management segment acquires or internally develops patented technology or intellectual property assets. Document Security Systems, Inc. markets its primary anti-counterfeiting products and technologies under the AuthentiGuard name. The company was formerly known as New Sky Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Document Security Systems, Inc. in July 1992. Document Security Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.