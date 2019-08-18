Contrasting of DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Since DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) and City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) are part of the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNB Financial Corporation 41 4.36 N/A 2.58 17.72 City Holding Company 76 5.68 N/A 4.70 16.50

Table 1 highlights DNB Financial Corporation and City Holding Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. City Holding Company seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to DNB Financial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. DNB Financial Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than City Holding Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DNB Financial Corporation and City Holding Company’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% City Holding Company 0.00% 12.4% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.84 beta means DNB Financial Corporation’s volatility is 16.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, City Holding Company’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DNB Financial Corporation and City Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 32.7% and 67.2% respectively. Insiders owned 8.5% of DNB Financial Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of City Holding Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DNB Financial Corporation 1.71% 1.76% 15.49% 27.62% 37.51% 60.72% City Holding Company 1.03% 1.33% -0.91% 7% -4.42% 14.59%

For the past year DNB Financial Corporation was more bullish than City Holding Company.

Summary

City Holding Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors DNB Financial Corporation.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services. The company operates through a network of 85 branches in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and southeastern Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.