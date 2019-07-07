Contrasting of DLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Both DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) and Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) are each other’s competitor in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLH Holdings Corp. 6 0.47 N/A 0.68 8.34 Kforce Inc. 35 0.63 N/A 2.25 15.80

Table 1 highlights DLH Holdings Corp. and Kforce Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Kforce Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than DLH Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. DLH Holdings Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Kforce Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLH Holdings Corp. 0.00% 16.6% 9.9% Kforce Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 19%

Risk and Volatility

DLH Holdings Corp. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kforce Inc. has beta of 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DLH Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kforce Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Kforce Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DLH Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given DLH Holdings Corp. and Kforce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DLH Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Kforce Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8.25 is DLH Holdings Corp.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 55.08%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both DLH Holdings Corp. and Kforce Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 86.9% respectively. DLH Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 11.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.3% of Kforce Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DLH Holdings Corp. -8.56% -3.09% 0.7% 6.37% -2.25% 21.92% Kforce Inc. -0.08% -4.36% -3.13% 13.57% 11.16% 15.04%

For the past year DLH Holdings Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kforce Inc.

Summary

Kforce Inc. beats DLH Holdings Corp. on 10 of the 11 factors.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veteransÂ’ health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies, including the Department of Veteran Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense, and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, primarily consisting of financial services, and healthcare and government sectors. The GS segment provides services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. This segment offers integrated business solutions to its customers in areas, such as information technology, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, accounting, and other areas. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.