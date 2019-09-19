Contrasting of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). The two are both Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes Incorporated 37 1.65 N/A 2.35 18.15 QuickLogic Corporation 1 3.92 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates Diodes Incorporated and QuickLogic Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes Incorporated 0.00% 12.7% 7.8% QuickLogic Corporation 0.00% -71.1% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

Diodes Incorporated’s current beta is 1.22 and it happens to be 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500. QuickLogic Corporation has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diodes Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor QuickLogic Corporation are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Diodes Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to QuickLogic Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Diodes Incorporated and QuickLogic Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 QuickLogic Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Diodes Incorporated’s upside potential currently stands at 34.90% and an $55 average target price. Competitively the average target price of QuickLogic Corporation is $0.75, which is potential 85.19% upside. The results provided earlier shows that QuickLogic Corporation appears more favorable than Diodes Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Diodes Incorporated and QuickLogic Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 84.9% and 12.1% respectively. Diodes Incorporated’s share owned by insiders are 4.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.2% of QuickLogic Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diodes Incorporated 0% 15.95% 17.03% 30.51% 15.64% 32.05% QuickLogic Corporation -0.36% -11.27% -28.84% -38.58% -50.64% -28.04%

For the past year Diodes Incorporated had bullish trend while QuickLogic Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Diodes Incorporated beats QuickLogic Corporation.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including Hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ–oxideÂ–semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices, as well as ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products, as well as co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

QuickLogic Corporation, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things (IoT). It delivers these solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The companyÂ’s solutions incorporating its EOS S3, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, and architecture consulting. Its products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation has a collaboration with AISpeech Company, Ltd. to leverage the ultra-low-power integrated voice capabilities of EOS S3 [1] multi-core SoC to enable mobile, wearable, and IoT devices to access the AISpeech cloud-based digital assistant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.