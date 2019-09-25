Contrasting of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Diodes Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.45% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Diodes Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.59% of all Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diodes Incorporated and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes Incorporated 0.00% 12.70% 7.80% Industry Average 23.80% 13.84% 9.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Diodes Incorporated and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes Incorporated N/A 37 18.15 Industry Average 397.26M 1.67B 41.06

Diodes Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Diodes Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.33 2.64

$55 is the average target price of Diodes Incorporated, with a potential upside of 40.45%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.96%. Based on the results shown earlier, Diodes Incorporated is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diodes Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diodes Incorporated 0% 15.95% 17.03% 30.51% 15.64% 32.05% Industry Average 3.95% 8.76% 8.11% 23.82% 22.42% 32.53%

For the past year Diodes Incorporated was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diodes Incorporated are 3 and 2.2. Competitively, Diodes Incorporated’s rivals have 3.75 and 3.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diodes Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diodes Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Diodes Incorporated is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.22. In other hand, Diodes Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 38.71% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Diodes Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diodes Incorporated’s peers beat Diodes Incorporated on 6 of the 6 factors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets primarily in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focusses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as performance Schottky rectifiers and diodes; Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type performance Zener diodes; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and pre-biased transistors; MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors. It also provides analog products comprising power management devices consisting of AC-DC and DC-DC converters, USB power switches, and low dropout and linear voltage regulators; standard linear devices, such as operational amplifiers and comparators, current monitors, voltage references, and reset generators; LED lighting drivers; audio amplifiers; and sensor products, including Hall-effect sensors and motor drivers. In addition, the company offers standard logic products comprising low-voltage complementary metalÂ–oxideÂ–semiconductor (CMOS) and high-speed CMOS devices, as well as ultra-low power CMOS logic products and analog switches; multichip products, as well as co-packaged discrete, analog, and mixed-signal silicon in miniature packages silicon and silicon epitaxial wafers; and crystals and oscillators. It sells its products to the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets through direct sales and marketing personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Diodes Incorporated was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.