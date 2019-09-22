Contrasting of Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) and Its Rivals

As Restaurants company, Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Dine Brands Global Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.54% of all Restaurants’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Dine Brands Global Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.77% of all Restaurants companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dine Brands Global Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.48% 25.13% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Dine Brands Global Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. N/A 87 15.87 Industry Average 209.79M 2.81B 32.65

Dine Brands Global Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Dine Brands Global Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Dine Brands Global Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.42 3.14 2.52

$120 is the average price target of Dine Brands Global Inc., with a potential upside of 67.71%. The potential upside of the competitors is 28.60%. Based on the data given earlier, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dine Brands Global Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dine Brands Global Inc. -10.83% -13.95% -3.18% 7.04% 14.71% 21.9% Industry Average 2.55% 6.48% 13.81% 20.87% 31.49% 30.68%

For the past year Dine Brands Global Inc. has weaker performance than Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Dine Brands Global Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 0.95 and has 0.86 Quick Ratio. Dine Brands Global Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Dine Brands Global Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.37. In other hand, Dine Brands Global Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.65 which is 35.41% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Dine Brands Global Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dine Brands Global Inc.’s peers beat on 5 of the 6 factors Dine Brands Global Inc.

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry. The companyÂ’s Applebee's restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services; and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,016 Applebee's franchised restaurants, and 1,723 IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants; and 10 IHOP company-operated restaurants. DineEquity, Inc. is also involved in the lease or sublease of 691 IHOP franchised restaurants and 1 ApplebeeÂ’s franchised restaurant. The company was formerly known as IHOP Corp. and changed its name to DineEquity, Inc. in June 2008. DineEquity, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.