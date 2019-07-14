Contrasting of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.60 N/A 1.53 12.38 Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 6.11 N/A 1.02 16.96

Table 1 demonstrates Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Prudential Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.81 beta means Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.1 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.6% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.1% of Prudential Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. -4.59% -3.12% -5.11% 15.5% -1.92% 11.48% Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.06% 0.76% -3.36% -2.7% -0.35% -1.87%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. had bullish trend while Prudential Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.