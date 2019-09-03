Contrasting of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Both Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.60 N/A 1.30 15.48 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 24 3.68 N/A 1.75 13.91

Demonstrates Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. OceanFirst Financial Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is currently more expensive than OceanFirst Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.86 beta. Competitively, OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s 27.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 OceanFirst Financial Corp. 0 2 0 2.00

OceanFirst Financial Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $25.5 consensus target price and a 22.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.3% of OceanFirst Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% OceanFirst Financial Corp. -5.43% -2.24% -2.17% 1.46% -16.75% 8.4%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has stronger performance than OceanFirst Financial Corp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial Corp. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank that provides a range of community banking services to retail, government, and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, such as money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family residences; commercial real estate, commercial and residential construction, multi-family mortgage, and land loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, overdraft line of credit, and loans on savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. The company also invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. In addition, it offers bankcard and wealth management services; and sells alternative investment products, including mutual funds, annuities, and life insurance products. The company operates through an administrative/branch office in Toms River, New Jersey; and 60 additional branch offices and 2 deposit production facilities in Central and Southern New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Toms River, New Jersey.