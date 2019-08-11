Contrasting of Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.69 N/A -0.06 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 83 12.05 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Digital Turbine Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Zendesk Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. Its rival Zendesk Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Zendesk Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and Zendesk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Digital Turbine Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -34.76% and an $4.13 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Zendesk Inc. is $88, which is potential 15.27% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zendesk Inc. seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Turbine Inc. and Zendesk Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.4% and 95.8%. 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Zendesk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. was more bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.