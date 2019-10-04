Contrasting of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 1 0.00 6.33M -1.82 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 53 2.27 28.66M 1.24 43.10

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 503,980,891.72% 0% -110% Badger Meter Inc. 54,290,585.34% 9.3% 7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.55 beta means Digital Ally Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Badger Meter Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Ally Inc. are 1 and 0.4. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Badger Meter Inc.’s potential upside is 3.91% and its average price target is $54.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Badger Meter Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance while Badger Meter Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc.