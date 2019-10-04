Contrasting of Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Digital Ally Inc.
|1
|0.00
|6.33M
|-1.82
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|53
|2.27
|28.66M
|1.24
|43.10
Table 1 demonstrates Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Digital Ally Inc.
|503,980,891.72%
|0%
|-110%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|54,290,585.34%
|9.3%
|7%
Volatility & Risk
A 2.55 beta means Digital Ally Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Badger Meter Inc.’s 0.77 beta is the reason why it is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Ally Inc. are 1 and 0.4. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Badger Meter Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Ally Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Digital Ally Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Badger Meter Inc.’s potential upside is 3.91% and its average price target is $54.5.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Badger Meter Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Digital Ally Inc.
|0.88%
|-17.86%
|-73.74%
|-66.86%
|-54.9%
|-57.09%
|Badger Meter Inc.
|0.55%
|-8.39%
|-4%
|2.28%
|6.24%
|8.7%
For the past year Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance while Badger Meter Inc. has 8.7% stronger performance.
Summary
On 10 of the 12 factors Badger Meter Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.