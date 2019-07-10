Contrasting of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Both Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.12 N/A -0.20 0.00 Stryker Corporation 185 5.63 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digirad Corporation and Stryker Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.31 shows that Digirad Corporation is 131.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Stryker Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Stryker Corporation has 2.1 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Stryker Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Digirad Corporation and Stryker Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 10 2.91

Competitively the consensus target price of Stryker Corporation is $207.09, which is potential -0.94% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Digirad Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Stryker Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% are Digirad Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Stryker Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year Digirad Corporation was more bullish than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.