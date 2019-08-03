Contrasting of Digirad Corporation (DRAD) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and SI-BONE Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.11 N/A -2.03 0.00 SI-BONE Inc. 18 7.54 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Digirad Corporation and SI-BONE Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digirad Corporation and SI-BONE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% SI-BONE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, SI-BONE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and has 12.7 Quick Ratio. SI-BONE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.7% of SI-BONE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.6% of Digirad Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3% of SI-BONE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% SI-BONE Inc. -7.89% -11.25% 7.34% 3.99% 0% -13.93%

For the past year Digirad Corporation has stronger performance than SI-BONE Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors SI-BONE Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.