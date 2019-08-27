Contrasting of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 33 25.44 N/A 3.52 8.08

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Nektar Therapeutics’s Current Ratio is 14.9 and its Quick Ratio is 14.8. Nektar Therapeutics can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nektar Therapeutics are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, Nektar Therapeutics’s potential upside is 202.20% and its consensus price target is $52.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.8% of Nektar Therapeutics shares. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Nektar Therapeutics shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Nektar Therapeutics beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.