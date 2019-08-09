Contrasting of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 30.6% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.80% -81.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

With average target price of $10, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a potential upside of 371.70%. The peers have a potential upside of 139.13%. Based on the results delivered earlier the research analysts’ view is that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.