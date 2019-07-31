Contrasting of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

This is a contrast between Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.06 and its 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has a 2.94 beta which is 194.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 11.1 and 11.1. Competitively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 2.5 and 2.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $3.88, while its potential upside is 8.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.37%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.