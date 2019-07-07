Contrasting of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.26 N/A -1.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of -0.06 shows that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 106.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Alkermes plc has beta of 1.76 which is 76.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Alkermes plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

Competitively the consensus target price of Alkermes plc is $30.25, which is potential 33.14% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.9% of Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 127.64% stronger performance while Alkermes plc has -13.83% weaker performance.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.