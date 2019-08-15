Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 83.99 N/A -1.70 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Volatility & Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.14 beta. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand, has 0.48 beta which makes it 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival XBiotech Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.6. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 61.75% and an $23.6 consensus price target. XBiotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13 consensus price target and a 67.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, XBiotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 18.9%. Insiders owned 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20.8% of XBiotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than XBiotech Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.