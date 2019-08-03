Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

Both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 114.87 N/A -1.70 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -175.2% -156.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$23.6 is Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 81.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 22.2%. Insiders held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.73% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -2.96% -6.43% -21.56% 11.97% -79.3% 8.26%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.