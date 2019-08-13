Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Since Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.67 N/A -1.70 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.94 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta indicates that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s 19.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Strongbridge Biopharma plc which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.6, while its potential upside is 64.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.5% stronger performance while Strongbridge Biopharma plc has -41.96% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.