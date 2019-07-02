Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Seattle Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 130.50 N/A -1.62 0.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 69 16.09 N/A -0.79 0.00

In table 1 we can see Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Seattle Genetics Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -8%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.34 and it happens to be 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3. Competitively, Seattle Genetics Inc. has 3.3 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Seattle Genetics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 59.68%. On the other hand, Seattle Genetics Inc.’s potential upside is 25.36% and its consensus price target is $86.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Seattle Genetics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 0%. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are Seattle Genetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Seattle Genetics Inc. -6.12% -17.58% -6.32% 10.21% 11.13% 12.94%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Seattle Genetics Inc.

Summary

Seattle Genetics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. The company also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL. In addition, it is involved in developing SEA-CD40 that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; SGN-CD19B, which is in Phase I clinical trial ongoing for patients with relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; SGN-CD123A that is in Phase I trial for patients with relapsed or refractory AML; SGN-CD352A, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; SGN-2FF that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and ASG-15ME that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with urothelial cancer. The company has collaborations for its ADC technology with various biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd.; Bayer Pharma AG; Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; and Unum Therapeutics, Inc., as well as has co-development agreement with Agensys, Inc. and Genmab A/S. Seattle Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.