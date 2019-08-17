Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

We are comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 50 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Risk and Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.14 beta. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 64.23% and an $23.6 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 9.8% respectively. About 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Novo Nordisk A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Novo Nordisk A/S beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.