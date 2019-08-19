Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Its Rivals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 90% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.38% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.10% -37.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently has an average target price of $23.6, suggesting a potential upside of 64.23%. The potential upside of the peers is 135.93%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.14 shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 114.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s competitors beat Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.