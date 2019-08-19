Contrasting of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 82.72 N/A -1.70 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00

Demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 114.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.39 beta which is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 64.23% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $23.6. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average price target and a 240.43% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 90% and 72.4% respectively. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.