Contrasting of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

As Shipping companies, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) and Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.56 N/A 0.10 32.25 Nordic American Tankers Limited 2 1.03 N/A -1.98 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Diana Shipping Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nordic American Tankers Limited 0.00% -35.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

Diana Shipping Inc.’s current beta is 0.97 and it happens to be 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 0.56 beta which is 44.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diana Shipping Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Nordic American Tankers Limited 1 0 0 1.00

Diana Shipping Inc. has an average price target of $4.25, and a 15.49% upside potential. On the other hand, Nordic American Tankers Limited’s potential downside is -44.93% and its average price target is $1.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Diana Shipping Inc. is looking more favorable than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diana Shipping Inc. and Nordic American Tankers Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 27.5%. Insiders owned 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Nordic American Tankers Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46% Nordic American Tankers Limited 12.15% 13.74% 12.68% -28.99% 18.23% 20%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Diana Shipping Inc. beats Nordic American Tankers Limited.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, engages in acquiring and chartering double-hull tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.