Contrasting of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) and Its Peers

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is a company in the Shipping industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diana Shipping Inc. has 40.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 38.35% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Diana Shipping Inc. has 17.8% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Diana Shipping Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 2.70% 1.40% Industry Average 5.54% 5.93% 2.15%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Diana Shipping Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping Inc. N/A 3 19.94 Industry Average 25.22M 455.00M 23.53

Diana Shipping Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Diana Shipping Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Diana Shipping Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.40 1.27 2.59

As a group, Shipping companies have a potential upside of 113.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diana Shipping Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diana Shipping Inc. -9.32% -3.5% 2.8% 12.59% -24.6% 4.09% Industry Average 1.88% 9.01% 9.18% 23.03% 19.97% 28.67%

For the past year Diana Shipping Inc. has weaker performance than Diana Shipping Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Diana Shipping Inc. has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diana Shipping Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.28 which is 28.28% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Diana Shipping Inc.’s rivals beat Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.