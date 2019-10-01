Contrasting of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|25.16M
|0.00
|0.00
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|24.06M
|0.09
|112.67
Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|248,126,232.74%
|0%
|0%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|236,345,776.03%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|-0.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.5%
|Legacy Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.2%
|0.96%
|3.79%
|6.51%
|3.26%
For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.
