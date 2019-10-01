Contrasting of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHCU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC)

As Conglomerates businesses, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHCU) and Legacy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 25.16M 0.00 0.00 Legacy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 24.06M 0.09 112.67

Table 1 demonstrates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. and Legacy Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 248,126,232.74% 0% 0% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 236,345,776.03% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.84% of DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. shares and 66.53% of Legacy Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. -0.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.5% Legacy Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.2% 0.96% 3.79% 6.51% 3.26%

For the past year DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Legacy Acquisition Corp.