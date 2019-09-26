Contrasting of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 4.91 N/A 6.36 16.27 Hess Corporation 62 2.89 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) and Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 7.1% 4.4% Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s 0.82 beta indicates that its volatility is 18.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Hess Corporation on the other hand, has 1.96 beta which makes it 96.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diamondback Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Hess Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Hess Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diamondback Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diamondback Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Diamondback Energy Inc. has a 60.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $144.88. Hess Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $77.33 average target price and a 25.39% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Diamondback Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Hess Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diamondback Energy Inc. and Hess Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.2%. 0.2% are Diamondback Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamondback Energy Inc. -0.98% -5.41% 2.03% 1.14% -22.65% 11.57% Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1%

For the past year Diamondback Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Hess Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Diamondback Energy Inc. beats Hess Corporation.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.