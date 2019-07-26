Contrasting of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). The two are both Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 10 1.10 N/A -2.13 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 13 0.67 N/A -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -5.6%

Risk & Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a beta of 1.57 and its 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 1 2.33 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s upside potential is 14.27% at a $9.13 average price target. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s potential upside is 79.94% and its average price target is $18.75. The data provided earlier shows that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. appears more favorable than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.44% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.1% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 5.66% -15.2% 1.89% -33.86% -48.84% 2.86% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. -0.7% -14.13% -5.6% -20.52% -43.82% 23.86%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has weaker performance than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.