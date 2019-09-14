Contrasting of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

Both Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 9 1.13 N/A -2.13 0.00 Montage Resources Corporation 9 0.25 N/A 0.49 6.84

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -4.5% Montage Resources Corporation 0.00% 1% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current beta is 1.67 and it happens to be 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Montage Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Its rival Montage Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Montage Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Montage Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s upside potential is 2.08% at a $7.85 average target price. On the other hand, Montage Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 118.98% and its average target price is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Montage Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of Montage Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24% Montage Resources Corporation -15.44% -43.77% -66.47% -80.8% -86.26% -78.79%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. was less bearish than Montage Resources Corporation.

Summary

Montage Resources Corporation beats Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.