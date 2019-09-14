Contrasting of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)

Both Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) and Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|9
|1.13
|N/A
|-2.13
|0.00
|Montage Resources Corporation
|9
|0.25
|N/A
|0.49
|6.84
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.5%
|-4.5%
|Montage Resources Corporation
|0.00%
|1%
|0.5%
Volatility & Risk
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s current beta is 1.67 and it happens to be 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Montage Resources Corporation on the other hand, has 1.64 beta which makes it 64.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. Its rival Montage Resources Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Montage Resources Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Montage Resources Corporation
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s upside potential is 2.08% at a $7.85 average target price. On the other hand, Montage Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 118.98% and its average target price is $9. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Montage Resources Corporation seems more appealing than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and Montage Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 76.4%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 9% of Montage Resources Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.
|7.75%
|0.11%
|-4.24%
|-19.14%
|-53.81%
|-4.24%
|Montage Resources Corporation
|-15.44%
|-43.77%
|-66.47%
|-80.8%
|-86.26%
|-78.79%
For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. was less bearish than Montage Resources Corporation.
Summary
Montage Resources Corporation beats Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.
