Contrasting of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) and Its Competitors

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration company, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 55.07% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 10.71% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 0.00% -7.50% -4.50% Industry Average 91.93% 19.03% 16.78%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 894.97M 973.58M 10.07

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.71 2.13 2.49

$9.13 is the consensus target price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., with a potential upside of 24.05%. As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 35.74%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. 7.75% 0.11% -4.24% -19.14% -53.81% -4.24% Industry Average 5.42% 7.05% 13.42% 17.58% 21.92% 29.54%

For the past year Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. had bearish trend while Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.65 Quick Ratio. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.67 shows that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.90% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 24 offshore drilling rigs, which comprise 4 drillships, 8 ultra-deepwater, 6 deepwater, 5 mid-water semisubmersibles, and 1 jack-up rig. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. is a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.