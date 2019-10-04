Contrasting of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|134
|0.00
|2.96M
|14.34
|9.83
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|2,211,430.71%
|24.5%
|16%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|1.65%
|1.03%
|-0.95%
|-9.72%
|-22.55%
|-5.69%
|Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund
|-4.32%
|-4.11%
|-4.94%
|-5.74%
|-17.89%
|9.11%
For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.