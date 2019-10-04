Contrasting of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF)

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:JMF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 134 0.00 2.96M 14.34 9.83 Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. and Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 2,211,430.71% 24.5% 16% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.3% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.39% of Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.31% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 1.65% 1.03% -0.95% -9.72% -22.55% -5.69% Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund -4.32% -4.11% -4.94% -5.74% -17.89% 9.11%

For the past year Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.69% weaker performance while Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund has 9.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund on 7 of the 8 factors.