Contrasting of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU)

Since Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and Nebula Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:NEBU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|101.70
Table 1 highlights Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and Nebula Acquisition Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares and 56.04% of Nebula Acquisition Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
|-0.19%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Nebula Acquisition Corporation
|0.3%
|1.19%
|4.59%
|0%
|0%
|4.31%
For the past year Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nebula Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Nebula Acquisition Corporation beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp.
Nebula Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire businesses and assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.
