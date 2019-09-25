Contrasting of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (DEACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.91%. Comparatively, CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has 2.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. -0.19% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.