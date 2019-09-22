Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Seres Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.09 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Seres Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 235.9% -81.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Seres Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.72% and 61.9%. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.37%. Competitively, Seres Therapeutics Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Seres Therapeutics Inc. -9% -7.46% -55.32% -55.46% -62.76% -39.6%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Seres Therapeutics Inc. has -39.6% weaker performance.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Seres Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI. Its product candidates in pre-clinical development comprise SER-301, a synthetic Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic candidate for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and SER-155, an Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutic for the prevention of transplant-related mortality. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Nestle Health Science and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.