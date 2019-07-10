Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 107.82 N/A -0.74 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Replimune Group Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.