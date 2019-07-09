Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 116.23 N/A -0.74 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -21.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 5.2% respectively. 8.37% are DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -6.42% -15% -7.27% -53.92% -65.77% 5.15% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. -35.2% -47.27% -55.85% -74.5% -89.76% -61.84%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. had bearish trend.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Auris Medical Holding Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.