Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|66.04
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|71.18
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
