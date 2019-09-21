Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 66.04 N/A -0.92 0.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 71.18 N/A -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13.72% and 46.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 28.18% stronger performance while Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.