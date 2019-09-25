Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 56.19 N/A -0.92 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.22 0.00

Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acasti Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acasti Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 278.05%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18% Acasti Pharma Inc. 2.99% 107.76% 181.87% 129.52% 338.18% 189.7%

For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.

Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.