Contrasting of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|3
|56.19
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Demonstrates DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average target price is $7.75, while its potential upside is 278.05%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 13.72% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|2.99%
|107.76%
|181.87%
|129.52%
|338.18%
|189.7%
For the past year DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
