Contrasting of Diageo plc (DEO) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI)

As Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc 167 0.00 N/A 5.97 27.96 Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 7 1.48 N/A 0.39 17.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Diageo plc and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Diageo plc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Diageo plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diageo plc and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 30.6% 10% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Diageo plc has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s beta is 0.44 which is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diageo plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.9 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diageo plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diageo plc and Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.1% and 10.8%. About 0.7% of Diageo plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.4% are Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69% Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. 2.14% 0.87% -3.57% -2.28% -15.9% 1.31%

For the past year Diageo plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Summary

Diageo plc beats on 9 of the 10 factors Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land. The company markets and sells its wines through direct sales at the winery; directly through mailing lists; and through distributors and wine brokers. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, Oregon.