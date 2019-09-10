Contrasting of Diageo plc (DEO) and Its Rivals

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is a company in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Diageo plc has 11.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 36.57% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Diageo plc has 0.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.97% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Diageo plc and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 30.60% 10.00% Industry Average 14.69% 45.63% 9.35%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Diageo plc and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc N/A 167 27.96 Industry Average 797.12M 5.42B 20.48

Diageo plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Diageo plc is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Diageo plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.00 2.80

With consensus target price of $180, Diageo plc has a potential upside of 9.34%. The potential upside of the competitors is 198.19%. Given Diageo plc’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diageo plc is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diageo plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69% Industry Average 3.00% 5.44% 7.59% 15.65% 7.20% 13.52%

For the past year Diageo plc has stronger performance than Diageo plc’s competitors.

Liquidity

Diageo plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Diageo plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.04 and has 1.61 Quick Ratio. Diageo plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diageo plc.

Volatility and Risk

Diageo plc is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.48. Competitively, Diageo plc’s peers’ beta is 0.65 which is 34.75% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Diageo plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diageo plc shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to Diageo plc’s competitors.