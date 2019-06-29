Contrasting of Diageo plc (DEO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of Diageo plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.37% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diageo plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diageo plc and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 29.70% 9.70% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Diageo plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc N/A 159 27.27 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Diageo plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Diageo plc is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Diageo plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 5.00 4.00 2.79

Diageo plc currently has a consensus price target of $180, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. The rivals have a potential upside of 176.96%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Diageo plc is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diageo plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc 0.98% 3.92% 9.07% 19.48% 17.69% 19.92% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Diageo plc has stronger performance than Diageo plc’s competitors.

Liquidity

Diageo plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Diageo plc’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.35 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Diageo plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diageo plc.

Risk & Volatility

Diageo plc is 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, Diageo plc’s rivals’ beta is 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diageo plc shows that it’s better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to Diageo plc’s competitors.