Contrasting of Diageo plc (DEO) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.1% of Diageo plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.57% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Diageo plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.97% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Diageo plc and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo plc 0.00% 30.60% 10.00% Industry Average 14.69% 45.63% 9.35%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Diageo plc and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo plc N/A 164 27.96 Industry Average 797.12M 5.42B 20.48

Diageo plc has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Diageo plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo plc 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

Diageo plc presently has a consensus price target of $180, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 193.59%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Diageo plc is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Diageo plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69% Industry Average 3.00% 5.44% 7.59% 15.65% 7.20% 13.52%

For the past year Diageo plc was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Diageo plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Diageo plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.04 and has 1.61 Quick Ratio. Diageo plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diageo plc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.48 shows that Diageo plc is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Diageo plc’s rivals are 34.75% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Dividends

Diageo plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Diageo plc beats Diageo plc’s rivals on 4 of the 6 factors.