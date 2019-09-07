Contrasting of DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Both DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT Holdings Inc. 5 1.75 N/A -0.14 0.00 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 2 0.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see DHT Holdings Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DHT Holdings Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT Holdings Inc. 0.00% -2.3% -1.1% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.58 beta means DHT Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 42.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of DHT Holdings Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. DHT Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DHT Holdings Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.1% and 76.9%. About 0.2% of DHT Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DHT Holdings Inc. -8.87% -4.07% 4.24% 40.2% 30.79% 44.13% Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. -1.52% 3.17% 3.17% 4.28% -45.98% 17.47%

For the past year DHT Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors DHT Holdings Inc. beats Overseas Shipholding Group Inc.

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 21, 2017, its fleet consisted of 21 crude oil tankers, including 19 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframax tankers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2016, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons. Its customers comprise independent oil traders, refinery operators, and U.S. and international government entities. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.