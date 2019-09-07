Contrasting of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Since DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 139 11.98 N/A -1.47 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 92 3.28 N/A 2.20 39.23

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of DexCom Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us DexCom Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

DexCom Inc.’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

DexCom Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. On the competitive side is, PerkinElmer Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PerkinElmer Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DexCom Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 PerkinElmer Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 10.56% for DexCom Inc. with average price target of $177.43. On the other hand, PerkinElmer Inc.’s potential upside is 20.61% and its average price target is $101. The results provided earlier shows that PerkinElmer Inc. appears more favorable than DexCom Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DexCom Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 97.8%. Insiders held 1.1% of DexCom Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94% PerkinElmer Inc. -9.4% -11.8% -8.5% -4.6% 10.77% 9.64%

For the past year DexCom Inc. has stronger performance than PerkinElmer Inc.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.