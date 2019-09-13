Contrasting of DexCom Inc. (DXCM) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

We will be comparing the differences between DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Medpace Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom Inc. 139 11.10 N/A -1.47 0.00 Medpace Holdings Inc. 63 3.74 N/A 2.09 37.74

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DexCom Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DexCom Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6% Medpace Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.4% 8%

Liquidity

DexCom Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Medpace Holdings Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. DexCom Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Medpace Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for DexCom Inc. and Medpace Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Medpace Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DexCom Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.57% and an $177.43 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Medpace Holdings Inc. is $57, which is potential -30.42% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that DexCom Inc. looks more robust than Medpace Holdings Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.6% of DexCom Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of Medpace Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are DexCom Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 23.5% are Medpace Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94% Medpace Holdings Inc. 24.68% 21.43% 41.53% 23.26% 67.33% 48.8%

For the past year DexCom Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Medpace Holdings Inc.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas. Its services include medical affairs, clinical trial management, study feasibility, study start-up, clinical monitoring, global regulatory affairs, medical writing, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, and quality assurance. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.