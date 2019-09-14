Contrasting of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and Western Gas Equity Partners LP (:) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 1.03 N/A 1.16 23.28 Western Gas Equity Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 1.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Devon Energy Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and Western Gas Equity Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 43.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Devon Energy Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 23.18% of Western Gas Equity Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Devon Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 77.93% are Western Gas Equity Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% Western Gas Equity Partners LP 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Western Gas Equity Partners LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.